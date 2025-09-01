ScotRail has scrapped peak fares meaning its passengers will benefit from cheaper travel.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From 1 September, the higher fares for busy times will no longer be imposed, meaning significant savings for customers. A rail ticket from Edinburgh to Glasgow will be almost 50% cheaper, with trips between Perth and Dundee a third less than previously.

The aim is to get more commuters out of cars and onto trains. Fares on routes that do not currently have peak time prices will be unchanged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ScotRail posted on X: “Good morning everyone. Goodbye peak fares. From today, you’ll pay the same train fare no matter the time of day or the day of the week you travel.”

ScotRail has scrapped peak fares meaning its passengers will benefit from cheaper travel. (Photo: ScotRail) | ScotRail

ScotRail ticketing will also be more straightforward and flexible under the new system. Joanne Maguire, managing director at ScotRail told BBC Scotland News: "We are really excited at the opportunity to get more customers out of their cars and onto the railway.

"If you are travelling from Edinburgh to Glasgow you will see a saving of about 50%. From Inverkeithing to Edinburgh, you will save 40% and between Inverness and Elgin it is 35% - so it's great news for our passengers."

Peak fares used to cover tickets bought before 09:15 on weekdays and certain services between 16:42 and 18:30. Commuters who currently pay £32.60 for an anytime day return between Glasgow and Edinburgh will now see prices slashed by almost half to the off-peak rate of £16.80.

The ScotRail website and app was updated last week, with peak fare options removed for any tickets for travel from September 1 onwards.