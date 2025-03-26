South Korea wildfires: Helicopter crashes as it tries to contain huge blazes that have killed at least 18 - Foreign Office issues new travel alert
More than 200 structures - including an ancient Buddhist temple, houses, factories and vehicles - have been destroyed as a result of the wildfires, and some 27,000 people have been evacuated from their homes, authorities have said. In a televised address, South Korea’s acting President Han Duck-soo said the wildfires that began last Friday were causing worse damage than many other past wildfires.
A helicopter deployed by authorities to try to contain the blazes crashed killing the one pilot who was on board. The Korea Forest Service confirmed the helicopter lost control and has crashed in Uiseong at around 2pm local time (5am UK time).
Mr Duck-soo said: "Damages are snowballing. There are concerns that we’ll have wildfire damages that we’ve never experienced, so we have to concentrate all our capabilities to put out the wildfires in the rest of this week." He added crews were struggling to extinguish the wildfires because strong winds swept the areas overnight. Han said about 4,650 firefighters, soldiers and other personnel were working Wednesday to extinguish the wildfires with the help of about 130 helicopters.
He said that “a small amount” of 5-10 millimeters of rain was expected Thursday (27 March). Observers say the ongoing wildfires are the third biggest in South Korea in terms of land burned.
The largest fires were in Andong, the neighbouring counties of Uiseong and Sancheong, and the city of Ulsan, according to South Korea's Interior Ministry. The Foreign Office has issued a new travel warning for South Korea as “evacuation orders and road closures have been imposed” amid the wildfires.
It warns: “Forest fires are ongoing in the south-eastern part of South Korea. Some evacuation orders and road closures have been imposed.
“You should pay close attention to warnings from local authorities and follow any safety instructions that they issue. Korean-language emergency alerts will automatically be sent to your mobile phone, and English-language translations of emergency alerts can be accessed on the National Disaster and Safety Portal and in the Emergency Ready App.”
