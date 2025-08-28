There are dozens of delayed flights at Palma Airport in the Spanish holiday hotspot amid weather warnings.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has issued warnings in Mallorca and Menorca for heavy rain and storms, causing more delays at Palma Airport. According to information from airport authority AENA, Palma is reporting 120 delayed flights between departures and arrivals.

Forty-three departure flights are delayed and 55 arrival flights are disrupted. Two flights arriving from Paris were also cancelled. Menorca airport has four cancelled flights between departures and arrivals, all to Barcelona.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday’s delays are in addition to Wednesday’s, which were widespread from midday onwards. Palma’s Son Sant Joan airport accumulated up to 64 delayed flights and two cancellations after 4.30 p.m.

There are dozens of delayed flights at Palma Airport in the Spanish holiday hotspot amid weather warnings. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The air traffic control body Enaire has indicated on social media that adverse weather conditions are still forecast for the eastern region on Thursday, which means that operations in Barcelona and Palma may be affected as the day progresses. Barcalona has been the worst hit. Adverse weather conditions have caused flight cancellations and delays of between 60 and 90 minutes this morning at Barcelona-El Prat airport, which is operating at 60% of its capacity, according to industry sources.

Catalonia, along with the Balearics and the Valencian Community, has activated an orange alert (significant risk) on Thursday due to storms that could bring hail and very strong gusts of wind, as well as rainfall of up to 40 litres per square metre in one hour, according to forecasts by the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

The heaviest rainfall is expected in the pre-coastal and coastal areas of Barcelona, as well as in the pre-coastal and southern coastal areas of Girona.