As Spring Break nears you may be still looking for a cheap holiday deal - and there are many still on offer.

Spring break in the United States in 2025 varies by school and university, but usually takes place between the first and last weeks of March. The most common weeks are March 10–16 or March 17–23.

There are many stunning destinations to choose from when booking your Spring Break getaway. Listed below are the best cheap holiday deals.

Florida’s Gulf Coast

Camp Creek Inn, Inlet Beach

This spring break, skip the crowds and discover the hidden gem of Camp Creek Inn, where sun-fueled relaxation meets sporty adventure along the beautiful 30A region. At Camp Creek Inn, enjoy luxurious amenities designed to elevate your getaway beyond the typical spring break scene. The golf courses here are some of the finest in the region: Shark’s Tooth Golf Course, a lush 18-hole course designed by Greg Norman, weaves through towering pines and offers rolling views of Lake Powell. Or, remain onsite at Camp Creek Golf Course, crafted by Tom Fazio, for a challenging 18 holes set against the backdrop of natural wetlands.

WaterColor Inn, Santa Rosa Beach

Embrace spring break with fun in the sun at WaterColor Inn, an AAA Four-Diamond property along picturesque Santa Rosa Beach. WaterColor Inn is a true gem along Florida’s Emerald Coast, renowned for its WaterColor Beach Club. With nearly five hundred beachfront acres framed by the sea, a coastal dune lake, a longleaf pine forest and a private white-sand beach, WaterColor Inn is the perfect getaway for travelers wanting to escape the winter chill.

As Spring Break nears you may be still looking for a cheap holiday deal - and there are many still on offer. (Photo: WaterColor Inn) | WaterColor Inn

The Lodge 30A, Santa Rosa Beach

For a laid-back yet vibrant spring break, The Lodge 30A is the perfect escape in Seagrove Beach, nestled between the Gulf’s sugar-white shores and the charming Greenway Station. Enjoy easy access to Scenic Highway 30A’s beautiful beaches, restaurants and shops, as well as hiking and biking trails nearby.

Corfu, Greece

Enjoy a luxury all-inclusive stay at Ikos

Nestled along Corfu’s dazzling Ionian coast, Ikos Odisia offers a luxurious retreat where nature and elegance blend seamlessly. Elevated in a secluded bay, the resort boasts breathtaking views across the coastline, mirroring the award-winning Ikos Dassia just across the water. A seven night stay at Ikos Odisa, arriving 10 April 2025, is priced from £3,599 total (was £4,599 total saving £1,000 per family) based on a family of three sharing a room on an all-inclusive basis, this includes return flights from London Gatwick and transfers.

Caribbean

Castara Retreats is an intimate, family eco resort in Tobago backed by lush rainforest with spectacular views over the Caribbean Sea providing a truly perfect setting for families seeking a memorable Robinson Crusoe style adventure. Consisting of seventeen luxurious self-catering treehouse style lodges sensitively designed to sit harmoniously within the landscape, Castara Retreats offers a refreshingly natural holiday experience focusing on the great outdoors with a lively restaurant and thriving yoga scene. Castara are running a special offer of 15% off 6 night stays or more until 6th April 2025. A one night stay is from £140 per night (sleeps two/room only). Flights from London Gatwick to Tobago are from £499.

Los Cabos, Mexico

Bahia Hotel & Beach House: Barefoot luxury meets laidback coastal comfort at this urban-style boutique hotel, located on the renowned Medano Beach. The rooms have a warm and welcoming ambiance paired with luxury amenities such as Molton Brown toiletries and a well-stocked mini-bar. Activities on offer include Tequila tastings, guided SUP tours and a chef’s table.

Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos: Offering the perfect mix of rhythm and relaxation with the views to match, families can soak up the sun in one of the hotel's five expansive pools that include swim-up bars, flume water slides and shady swings.

Hawaii

Luana Waikiki Hotel & Suites: This blends contemporary style with Hawaiian hospitality, offering a special "A Suite Deal" with waived amenity and cleaning fees, early check-in, late check-out, and a complimentary bottle of wine or Hawaiian water. Rates start at $359/night.

White Sands Hotel: A retro-inspired oasis in Waikiki, offers couples a nostalgic escape with refreshed rooms, poolside relaxation, and romantic dining at Heyday. Book the "Taste The Rainbow" package for up to 20% off, a $20 food credit, and two welcome slushies. Rates start at $265/night. Images