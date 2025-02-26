If you are booking your Spring Break vacation there are certain destinations you may want to avoid travelling to.

Former Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Agent Michael Brown, currently the global director of counter-narcotics technology at Rigaku Analytical Devices, told Fox News Digital that Americans must be on high alert when travelling to Mexico. He said: "If you leave the resort, you're definitely at high risk, especially if you're an American female. You're at risk of kidnapping or being sold into the sex trade. Anywhere in Mexico outside the resort is highly dangerous.

"Even in the resorts, the cartels have people scouting out. Oh, here's a rich couple, let's kidnap them or here are some attractive girls by themselves. Let's grab them on a Saturday night.”

According to data from the U.S. State Department, between January 2022 and June 2022, there were 115 deaths of U.S. citizens in Mexico, of which 25 were homicides. The U.S. Embassy and consulates in Mexico issued a warning that urges American citizens to exercise heightened caution during their spring break travels.

"Violent crime – such as homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery – is widespread and common in Mexico," the U.S. Embassy said. American tourists should also exercise caution when visiting the Caribbean, according Michael Brown.

Brown told Fox News Digital: "The Caribbean, although it's an excellent place to vacation, you have to be aware that it also represents one of the largest drug hubs in the Western Hemisphere. It's also one of the best places — if not the best place in the world — to launder drug proceeds and create offshore accounts.

“So, again, although it's a nice place to vacation, many of the islands have been compromised. Some are safer than the others."

Brown mentioned the disappearance of Natalee Holloway, the Alabama teenager last seen alive on May 30, 2005, leaving a bar in Aruba with her killer, Joran van der Sloot. The Dutch national confessed to killing Holloway on the beach after she refused his sexual advances. He also confessed to killing Stephany Flores Ramírez in Lima, Peru, years later.

The Caribbean islands under the Level 1 Advisory designation include Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Dominica, Grenada, Sint Maarten, Saint Kitts and Nevis and Saint Lucia. The State Department's Level 1 Travel Advisory represents the lowest travel security risk. The Department notes that while there is some risk in any travel, conditions may vary at any time in countries outside the United States.