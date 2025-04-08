Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been arrested at Sydney airport and charged with indecently assaulting a female passenger on an international flight from Los Angeles into Australia.

The dual United States-Nepal national, 67, committed the alleged assault during a flight from Los Angeles to Sydney that arrived on Monday (7 April). He has been charged with committing an act of indecency on a female passenger who he did not know.

The woman alerted cabin staff to the alleged incident, who then notified the Australian Federal Police (AFP). AFP officers interviewed passengers and airline staff when the flight landed in Sydney.

The man was charged with one count of an act of indecency without consent. He could face a maximum penalty of seven years in jail if convicted.

The man is expected to appear before Downing Centre Local Court today (Tuesday 8 April). AFP Sydney Airport Police Commander Davina Copelin said passengers had the right to feel protected from inappropriate behaviour, particularly on a flight when they have no means to get away.

Ms Copelin said: “No one deserves to be subjected to unwanted attention under any circumstance, particularly when isolated and confined on a long-haul flight. When people are bound by Australian law and there is evidence that someone has committed a criminal offence, the AFP will take action. Anyone subjected to unwanted contact is encouraged to alert the authorities, be it airline staff, the AFP or airport security, as soon as it is safely possible to do so.”