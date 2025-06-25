Tallinn Estonia: Hilarious moment opera singer stuns stag do at karaoke bar in popular European city with version of Nessun Dorma
Sam Stride posted the video, which now has over 54,000 likes, with the caption: “On my stag do. In Estonia. Karaoke bar. And then this guy comes up and goes note-for-note on Nessun Dorma”.
Hundreds of users have commented on the post, with one saying: “I'm shaking one of the best videos I've ever seen on this app. the primal shrieking and grunting. true drunken disbelief and joy. It's like a live action renaissance painting, with audio. Tears in my eyes.”
Another said: “THIS IS WHY I LOVE LIFE. What an experience. We are living in the best time ever, don't take it for granted. Life is what you make it. Love this, and I love you!”.
Even the official account of England Cricket commented on the video saying “Not a dry eye in the house”. Other users named the man as Welshman Timothy Richards.
The footage was filmed in the Satumaa Karaoke Bar showing dozens of men brought to their feet by the powerful performance as they sing along to the iconic piece of Italian opera. Speaking to MailOnline, Mr Richards, who currently lives in Germany, said he had arrived at the karaoke bar in a group of six - having never previously been to one in his life.
The singer said: “I was in town at the same time as these guys - I didn't even know who they were. We had a few drinks and soon I was up. I enjoyed it. They [the revellers] all knew it that's why sang together.” Mr Richards studied at the Royal Northern College of Music Manchester, and made his professional operatic debut in 1998 as Alfredo in La Traviata for Welsh National Opera.
