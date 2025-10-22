Techo International Airport: Popular travel destination Cambodia opens new $2bn airport - can you book flights from there, which airlines are operating?

On 20 October, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet cut a ribbon to officially inaugurate the country’s new airport.

“This is a new achievement reflecting Cambodia’s long-term development vision,” he told reporters at the site. Hun Manet’sgovernment hopes the airport will be filled with tourists.

Cambodia boasts NESCO-listed temples, beaches, and famously affordable prices. But it attracts only about 2.5 million international visitors a year — a fraction of the 32 million who go to Thailand and the 18 million who visit Vietnam.

Techo International, a reported $2 billion project about 18 miles south of Phnom Penh, is meant to change that. The terminal’s maximum walking distance is just 500 meters – roughly 550 yards — from center to end.

On 20 October, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet cut a ribbon to officially inaugurate the country’s new airport. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Charles Vann, director of Cambodia Airport Investment Company, a key financial backer of the airport, said he hopes the airport will help act as a draw for travelers in its own right. “We believe that this airport can attract a lot of visitors and tourists to come to Cambodia, similar to Dubai (or) London,” he told CNN.

Flights now link Phnom Penh to Bangkok, Beijing, Hanoi, Singapore, and Kuala Lumpur, with Turkish Airlines and Etihad set to add direct routes from Istanbul and Abu Dhabi this autumn, making it much easier for visitors from Europe and the Middle East to access Cambodia.

Phase two of Techo’s development will eventually add a train connection to Phnom Penh’s city center. For now, most passengers arrive by private car or tuk-tuk along the new highway stretching through rice fields.

Initially, the airport will handle up to 13 million passengers annually, with plans to expand to 50 million by 2050. According to listing sources, some airlines operating from KTI include:

  • Swiss (Swiss International Air Lines)
  • Thai Airways (Thai Airways International)
  • Turkish Airlines
  • Air Astana
  • Xiamen Airlines
  • Cambodia Angkor Air
  • Austrian Airlines
  • Bangkok Airways
  • British Airways
  • El Al Israel Airlines
  • Emirates
