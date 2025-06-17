There are minor delays on an entire London Tube line this morning (Tuesday 17 June).

Transport for London (TfL) has issued an update this morning stating that there are minor delays on the entire Bakerloo Line. It says: “Bakerloo Line: Minor delays due to a points failure at Queen's Park.”

There is also a part suspension on the Windrush Line. TfL adds: “Windrush Line: No service between Highbury & Islington and Dalston Junction and NO SERVICE between New Cross and Surrey Quays while Network Rail respond to a power supply failure at Canonbury. GOOD SERVICE on the rest of the line. Tickets valid on London Underground.”

It comes after there were severe delays on the Northern Line yesterday. This seems to be resolved today as there is a good service on the entire line.

If you are travelling in London it is advised to keep up to date with TfL’s website. TfL regularly updates its website explaining delays, cancellations and any changes to services.