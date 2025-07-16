TfL Tube status update: Metropolitan Line suspended with severe delays on District Line - minor on Piccadilly
The entire Metropolitan Line is suspended according to Transport for London (TfL) due to “signalling systems failure at Harrow-on-the-Hill”. It says: “No service due to a signalling systems failure at Harrow-on-the-Hill.
“Tickets are being accepted on London Buses, Lioness line, Chiltern Railways and Thameslink service. A shuttle service is operating between Amersham / Chesham and Watford.”
There are also severe delays on the District line due to “an earlier faulty train at West Kensington.” TfL adds: “Severe delays between Barking and Upminster due to an earlier faulty train at West Kensington. Tickets will accepted on London buses and C2C. GOOD SERVICE on the rest of the line.”
Meanwhile there are minor delays on the Piccadilly Line. TfL says on its website: “Minor Delays between South Harrow and Uxbridge due to a signalling systems failure at Harrow-on-the-Hill. GOOD SERVICE on the rest of the line.”
If you are travelling through or around London today it is advised to keep up to date with TfL’s website so you are notified of any changes.
