An airport worker has been crushed to death beneath a glass elevator in front of horrified passengers in Thailand. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

An airport worker has been crushed to death beneath a glass elevator in front of horrified passengers in Thailand.

Mechanic Wisatrat Tangsoh, 22, was working at the bottom of the shaft when the glass cabin crashed down onto him. The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon (13 August) in the departures terminal of the Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok.

Shocked passengers heard cries of pain as frantic staff secured the area. His colleagues from the company Asian Elevator rushed over and found Mr Wisatrat's body in a pool of blood on the concrete base of the lift shaft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He had reportedly been trying to retrieve a wrench from the base when the lift began slowly descending onto him. He was unable to escape in time and those above were unable to stop the lift.

An airport worker has been crushed to death beneath a glass elevator in front of horrified passengers in Thailand. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Medics arrived and the worker was pronounced dead at the scene. He had suffered a catastrophic head injury from the force of the elevator.

The area was cordoned off from the public and Mr Wisatrat's body transferred to the Chakri Naruebodindra Medical Institute for a post-mortem examination. In a statement, Suvarnabhumi International Airport said: “From the preliminary investigation, it was found that the deceased did not follow safety procedures, which resulted in the accident causing his death.

“Airports of Thailand (AOT) have coordinated with medics and police to inspect the scene with forensics experts. AOT has temporarily blocked off the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would like to confirm that the accident was not caused by a malfunction of the elevator in the area. The AOT would like to express its condolences to the family of the deceased. We will fully cooperate in the investigation to find the cause of the accident.”