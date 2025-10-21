All Thameslink lines are blocked between Royston and Cambridge as emergency services “deal with an incident”.

Thameslink trains will be cancelled or delayed due to the incident. It has not been confirmed what the nature of the incident is.

Thameslink posted on X: “Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident between Royston and Cambridge all lines are blocked. Train services running through these stations will be cancelled, delayed or revised.

“Disruption is expected until 13:00. If you are travelling on the route between Royston and Cambridge you will need to use an alternative route for your journey.

“Services will experience delays, alterations and cancellations whilst we deal with this incident. This means your train may not stop at some advertised stations, or will be started/terminated at a different station than planned.”

It adds: “If your train is delayed between stations, please stay on board and listen for updates. You can also ask staff if you need more information. We know where you are and are working to get you moving as soon as possible. For your safety, please don’t leave the train unless instructed. Other trains may still be running, and the tracks can be very dangerous.”

Tickets will be accepted on the other following services:

Greater Anglia services between Cambridge and London Liverpool Street, and between Cambridge and Ely

Elizabeth line services between London Liverpool Street and Farringdon to connect with alternative Thameslink routes.

Thameslink and Great Northern services on any reasonable route towards your destination.

London Underground services on any reasonable route.