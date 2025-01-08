When is the best time to book a holiday? Best times to book your Easter, summer and October half term holidays revealed
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Vrbo has released its 2025 Holiday Booking Guide which includes the deadlines by which people should book their holidays this year. This includes three key travel periods - Easter, Summer and October half-term.
As 2025 travel demand surges, Vrbo recommends booking now for Easter, as 70% of holiday homes in popular destinations will be booked by March. Melanie Fish, spokesperson for Vrbo, said: “It’s a mistake to treat holiday homes like hotels. With space for only one group at a time, there’s more competition to book homes, especially those with standout amenities in top locations.
“When you find that dream house – beachfront, game room, bunk beds, and a pool steps from the ocean – don’t wait. A week or two can make the difference between being just steps from the beach or on the other side of town.”
Best time to book: Easter holidays
Late January is Vrbo’s recommended time to book Easter trips. At this date, over half of homes should still be up for grabs.
Be sure to have booked by early March when less than 30% of homes are expected to be available over the Easter break. It adds that the best time to book is 20 January.
Best time to book: Summer holidays
Vrbo has identified mid-February – the start of February half term week – as the best time to book summer trips when 50% of properties are still expected to be available on the site. By late April, more than 70% of summer homes will have been snapped up in the most popular holiday locations. It says 17 February is the best date to book.
Best time to book: October half term holidays
Vrbo has identified 18 August as the best time to book. It advises that you shouldn’t book the holiday later than 15 September.
Best time to book: International beach trip
Brits wanting to soak up the sun abroad should move even faster as Vrbo has identified earlier booking dates for beach destinations. Those planning trips to Faro in Portugal, and the Balearics and Las Palmas in Spain should book in January to have the most choice of properties. By early March, Vrbo expects only 30% of homes in these popular locations to be available to book on the website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.