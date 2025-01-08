Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If you are planning your holidays for this year in the Easter, summer or even October half terms these are the best times to book.

Vrbo has released its 2025 Holiday Booking Guide which includes the deadlines by which people should book their holidays this year. This includes three key travel periods - Easter, Summer and October half-term.

As 2025 travel demand surges, Vrbo recommends booking now for Easter, as 70% of holiday homes in popular destinations will be booked by March. Melanie Fish, spokesperson for Vrbo, said: “It’s a mistake to treat holiday homes like hotels. With space for only one group at a time, there’s more competition to book homes, especially those with standout amenities in top locations.

“When you find that dream house – beachfront, game room, bunk beds, and a pool steps from the ocean – don’t wait. A week or two can make the difference between being just steps from the beach or on the other side of town.”

If you are planning your holidays for this year in the Easter, summer or even October half terms these are the best times to book. (Photo: NationalWorld/Kim Mogg) | NationalWorld/Kim Mogg

Best time to book: Easter holidays

Late January is Vrbo’s recommended time to book Easter trips. At this date, over half of homes should still be up for grabs.

Be sure to have booked by early March when less than 30% of homes are expected to be available over the Easter break. It adds that the best time to book is 20 January.

Best time to book: Summer holidays

Vrbo has identified mid-February – the start of February half term week – as the best time to book summer trips when 50% of properties are still expected to be available on the site. By late April, more than 70% of summer homes will have been snapped up in the most popular holiday locations. It says 17 February is the best date to book.

Best time to book: October half term holidays

Vrbo has identified 18 August as the best time to book. It advises that you shouldn’t book the holiday later than 15 September.

Best time to book: International beach trip

Brits wanting to soak up the sun abroad should move even faster as Vrbo has identified earlier booking dates for beach destinations. Those planning trips to Faro in Portugal, and the Balearics and Las Palmas in Spain should book in January to have the most choice of properties. By early March, Vrbo expects only 30% of homes in these popular locations to be available to book on the website.