Various research has unveiled the holiday destinations where people live the longest.

Research by health insurance experts at William Russell highlighted destinations with the biggest change in life expectancy. Researchers noted these stats potentially highlight the top longevity nations of the future. Focusing on the current life expectancy for people aged 60, the experts also took into account healthy life expectancy.

This has unveiled the countries that have the healthiest lifestyles and therefore with people living longer. Meanwhile, there are also five spots on the planet where people are likelier to live to a great age than elsewhere.

Life in these “blue zones” – small areas in Sardinia, Costa Rica, Japan, California and Greece – has been ­studied in great detail over the past two decades by Dan Buettner, a National Geographic fellow and New York Times bestselling author. Buettner and his colleagues have identified ­elements in the lifestyle of each of these communities that seem likely to account for the remarkable number of centenarians among them. Listed below are the countries with the longest life expectancies.

Costa Rica

Costa Rica’s Nicoya Peninsula is home to the longest-lived people in all of the Americas, and where the health-boosting triumvirate of squash, corn and beans known as las tres hermanas (the three sisters) grow in harmony to provide the perfect balance of carbs, protein and fibre. Throw in a healthy dose of vitamin D (aka sunshine), nutrient-packed tropical fruits, calcium-rich water and widespread spirituality and it would appear you have the recipe for a long, happy and healthy life.

Italy

There are nearly 10 times more centenarians per capita in Sardinia than in the US, but experts think that this comes down to more than just biology. In the mountainous province of Nuoro, Sardinia’s traditional lifestyle prevails: people take gentle exercise every day; eat fresh, seasonal food including lots of whole grains and little meat; and consider older generations a valued part of society. Locals ascribe their long-lasting health in part to physical labor, while the strong island winds which keep the air they breathe clean.

Japan

Not only do people from Okinawa live longer than anywhere else in the world – there are 40-50 people over the age of 100 per every 100,000 inhabitants; far more than the global average – but they’re among the happiest, too. Some put it down to moai, traditional social groups formed in childhood and continued throughout adulthood through regular meet-ups. These networks provide lifelong friendship, as well as practical, spiritual and financial support. Centenarians also credit ikigai, or a sense of purpose, as a driver of longevity.

Greece

A third of the population of Ikaria makes it to their 90s. Dementia is practically non-existent. Years of isolation may be a factor. Strong winds meant fewer sailors came ashore in centuries past, ensuring that traditional cultures were preserved and the people self-sufficient. All this paired with a healthy Mediterranean diet – olive oil, red wine, homegrown organic vegetables, local honey.

California

In Loma Linda, a population of around 9000 Seventh-day Adventists are known to live around a decade longer than other US citizens, most likely due to their plant-based diets and religious practices. Churchgoing and Bible-study groups create dependable social circles, while observing the Sabbath allows time to unwind.

Singapore

An often forgotten destination on the list of top countries for longevity, Singapore also has a life expectancy of 86 but a higher healthy life expectancy of 80. Its recent drastic policy changes around public health are believed to be the catalyst for this jump, such as high taxes on cigarettes and alcohol.

South Korea

South Korea experienced the biggest change in life expectancy over the last five years, an impressive feat considering they were already in the top 10 countries globally. Currently, the average 60-year-old in Korea is expected to reach 86 years of age and their health only starts to decline around age 79.