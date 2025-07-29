I dined at the iconic Titanic Hotel in Belfast during my weekend trip to the fantastic city - and it was definitely a dinner to remember.

The food at The Wolfe Grill was delicious from a mouth-watering shallot starter to a juicy rump steak for main. It was polished off by a lovely glass of champagne.

Alastair Fullerton has recently been appointed as the new executive chef for the Titanic Hotel in Belfast, and his food gets five stars from me. I would love to re-live the dinner and experience all over again.

The view of the Titanic Museum outside of the Titanic Hotel. (Photo: The Harcourt Collection/Hunter Brothers Photography) | The Harcourt Collection/Hunter Brothers Photography

Not only was the food amazing but the location of the hotel, and the history surrounding you made it even better. Titanic Hotel Belfast is the transformation of the historic former headquarters of shipbuilders Harland & Wolff, who designed the Titanic and its sister ships Britannic and Olymic for the White Star Line, into Belfast’s most prestigious heritage themed hotel.

The Wolff Grill restaurant offers views towards the iconic Titanic Belfast building and historic slipways. My boyfriend and I were event sat in what used to be the Chief Draughtsman’s Office - and there are pictures of what it used to look like right next to the table as well as information. It was pretty cool.

Enjoying food and drinks at the former head quarters of Harland and Wolff is quite something. You can also sit and have a drink while enjoying views of the Titanic Museum.

The staff were brilliant - and one waiter was talking to us about his time in New York bartending and meeting the likes of Johnny Depp! There is many a story to tell at the Titanic Hotel, and you won’t forget the experience of dining there.

Alastair Fullerton has been in working in hotel and restaurant kitchens since 1982. Fullerton was educated at Belfast Met, spending his early career under the guidance of Paul Rankin in Roscoff, then working in London before returning to Belfast and managed kitchens in Galgorm Manor and Ten Square and then worked with Fitzers Catering at Titanic Belfast and at The Curragh.

Dining at The Wolfe Grill. (Photo: The Harcourt Collection/Hunter Brothers Photography) | The Harcourt Collection/Hunter Brothers Photography

Alastair has developed a new menu for The Wolff Grill, offering sophisticated yet casual dining. The new Wolff Grill menu celebrates the very best of local and international ingredients.

Blending sophistication with high quality local produce, dishes centre around new starters of burrata with spring vegetables and a duck spring roll with pineapple salsa, a duck leg main and expertly butchered meats from the grill, including the signature chateaubriand, fresh seafood sourced from local suppliers across Northern Ireland. The Titanic Hotel Belfast is just a 5-10 minute drive from Belfast City Airport and about 25 minutes journey from Belfast International Airport, attracts guests and visitors from around the world.