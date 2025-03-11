A travel agency based in Guernsey is to close later this year due to a rise in online bookings and increased overheads.

Trafalgar Travel has stopped taking new bookings prior to a “controlled closure”. It is expected to be closed by the end of May. The agency was previously owned by The Travel Corporation, which was sold to private equity company Apollo Funds at the end of last year.

Agency manager Charlie Coyle issued a statement to customers last month, citing an increased number of bookings made online and added operating costs for the “very sad and tough decision”. It read: “It is with a very heart that I am writing to advise that Trafalgar Travel agency will cease taking new bookings as from Monday 17th February after which the agency will go through a controlled closure. It is expected this will take until at least the end of May.

“The decision to close wasn’t an easy one however with recent trends to online bookings and increased overheads, we have had to make this very sad and tough decision.” All existing bookings for departures before June 1, 2025, will be dealt with as usual by the Trafalgar Travel team and the team of four staff are contacting each customer individually to finalise their travel arrangements.

Almost all tour operators have now agreed to move bookings departing after June 1 across to the agents’ new Abta numbers at their new jobs to ensure continuity, Coyle said. He was hopeful two remaining operators would agree this week to transfer bookings. Customers have been told they will be advised in the near future of the details.

The statement added: “We are working hard with alternative travel agents to ensure you receive the same high level of personal service that we offer and that the transition is as smooth as possible.” The agency also thanked customers for their support over the years.