Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ahead of your holidays in 2025, here are some travel hacks you need to know - including for cheap flights and more luggage space.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are many travel hacks flouting around on social media, particularly TikTok, and it is hard to know whether they are truthful and will actually save you money and time. There have been many travel trends thrown into the mix this year with rawdogging and check-in chicken.

Rawdogging means flying without any distractions such as in-flight entertainment or going to the bathroom, with looking at a flight map the only exception. Check-in chicken hack is where you wait until the last minute to check in on departure day for a flight you’ve already booked to get a better seat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These trends are something you could try in 2025, if you haven’t already. But, let’s take a look at the hacks that you actually need to know that will help you when travelling next year.

Cheap flights hack

The best way to make sure you save money on your airfare is to buy tickets as soon as they've gone on sale. Ticket prices are more often than not sold using a method called 'yield pricing' - it's basically a supply and demand method that means the more available seats we have, the less it'll cost you.

The tickets will be cheaper if you buy them earlier. Sometimes booking a flight on Tuesday will cost you less than booking on a Saturday, but sadly this isn’t always the case and the prices don’t really differ much. Google Flights and Skyscanner both have price alerts so they can let you know if your flights have dropped in price, just in case that does happen.

Ahead of your holidays in 2025, here are some travel hacks you need to know - including for cheap flights and more luggage space. (Photo: NationalWorld/Kim Mogg) | NationalWorld/Kim Mogg

Luggage hack

Use airtight packing with a vacuum-sealed pouch to fit your clothes into your bag. Load your clothing into a bag that will suck out all the air. Vacuum-sealed bags eliminate excess air by compressing and flattening clothing items, leaving you a little bit more space to pack for your travels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can also use packing cubes to save space and reduce wrinkles. Also bringing knits and crochet pieces are very handy as they can be rolled up with no steaming needed.

Mesh laundry bag

This will allow you to divide your clean and dirty clothes easily while you are away and you won’t have to sort through them in your luggage when the time comes to do laundry. It is a great hack, and helpful on business trips and vacations, and short or long-duration trips.

Get more leg room

According to experts, it's all about choosing the right seat when booking. For Ryanair almost all of their planes are Boeing 737's. So choosing seats D, E or F in rows 3 to 15 will give you the most legroom.

For easyJet you should choose seats D, E or F in rows 3 to 13 if you're flying on their Airbus A321neo. It will give you an extra inch of legroom compared to sitting in rows 6 to 17 on the left hand side of the plane. Keep in mind variations can occur across different aircraft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Empty water bottle

You can't bring a full water bottle through airport security, but you can bring an empty one. Most airports have water bottle fillers installed at drinking fountains after security. It will save you money buying water once you are through.