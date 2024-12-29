Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Airbnb has unveiled the top trending destinations to go in 2025 including hidden gem locations.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The short-term holiday let platform has had a look at the destinations which are experiencing surges in their searches among all kinds of holiday-goers (solo travellers, families and big groups) and produced a list of trending destinations. Included is Puerto Escondido, a trendy Pacific coast resort in Oaxaca state, Mexico - one of the best places in the world for surfing.

Green Bay, Wisconsin’s third largest city, and Tokyo, Japan’s sprawling capital, are also both included. Airbnb says holidaymakers are seeking diverse travel destinations in 2025, from bustling cities like Vancouver, Tokyo and Houston, to relaxed beach locations including Manly in Sydney and The Whitsundays in Queensland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as this, travellers are also looking to visit destinations that are hosting major events like sports tournaments, concerts and cultural festivals. Based on international Airbnb data, Tokyo stands out as the number one searched destination for solo travellers, couples, families and group adventurers alike, making it a top choice for those planning their next trip abroad.

Airbnb has unveiled the top trending destinations to go in 2025 including hidden gem locations. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Trending 2025 travel destinations.

Listed below are are Airbnb’s 25 trending destinations for 2025:

● Puerto Escondido, Mexico

● Green Bay, United States

● Tokyo, Japan

● Palermo, Italy

● Cartagena, Colombia

● Charleston, United States

● La Serena, Chile

● Kyoto, Japan

● Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

● Mumbai, India

● Mar del Plata, Argentina

● Hua Hin, Thailand

● Manly, Australia

● Seville, Spain

● Bad Staffelstein, Germany

● Baton Rouge, United States

● Combloux, France

● Chiang Mai, Thailand

● Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom

● Les Deux Alpes, France

● Whitsundays, Australia

● Florianópolis, Brazil

● Houston, United States

● Brasília, Brazil

● Jacksonville, United States