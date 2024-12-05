TUI has issued an apology as it has been forced to cancel a number of Christmas holidays at short notice.

TUI has confirmed that a number of holidays yesterday (Wednesday 4 December) and today (5 December) have been cancelled because of a lack of snow. The Sun reports that TUI has cancelled holidays to Lapland due to an unusual shortage of snow. The destination Kuusamo is particularly affected.

Heavy rainfall has seen the snow washed away at some of the resorts, leading to the cancellations. TUI told Sun Online Travel: "We’ve been closely monitoring the weather forecast in Kuusamo.

"Unfortunately, there has been heavy rainfall today and what snow there was, has washed away. This means that regretfully it won’t be possible to operate the magical Lapland experience we had planned for you including tasters and pre-booked excursions.

"We understand how devastating this news will be and we are really sorry to have reached this outcome." Affected guests will be able to change their dates for no extra cost, either for this year or next Christmas.

Or they are being offered 10 per cent off another holiday with a refund for the price difference of the holiday if its more expensive. Otherwise full refunds are also being offered.

Other Lapland holidays haven't been affected by the cancellations, with other resorts still having snow where needed. For example holidays to Rovaniemi, home to Santa's Village, are still going ahead

TUI added that while there was "no snow at the hotel" it wouldn't affect their activities. They said: "For guests staying at Hotel Santa Claus and Arctic City Hotel in central Rovaniemi, we’d like to let you know that there is currently no snow directly at your hotel. However, this won’t affect your tasters or pre-booked excursions, which are held in areas where the winter conditions will allow you to fully enjoy your Lapland adventure."