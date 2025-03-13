A UK holiday firm is looking for a Chief Relaxation Officer.

The lucky person who gets the role will win the opportunity to be whisked away on a series of incredible hot tub breaks across the UK. The holiday firm is offering a lucky winner a year of hot tub breaks.

The ultimate Staycation package includes five two-night hot tub breaks at stunning Hoseasons locations as well as travel expenses covered up to £300. Food expenses are also covered up to £200.

Candidates can submit an entry form on their website, submitting their email address, and a short video showcasing why they would like to be the ultimate CRO. The company says their search for a Chief Relaxation Officer (CRO)comes amid a Hot Tub Holiday Boom after Hoseasons have seen a +5% increase in total bookings year-on-year.

Gemma Brown, General Manager at Hoseasons, said: “Hoseasons has long been at the forefront of providing unforgettable hot tub experiences, and we’re now taking that legacy a step further by offering one lucky winner the chance to enjoy the ultimate series of hot tub getaways. As our Chief Relaxation Officer, they’ll explore some of the UK’s finest hot tub breaks, gaining insight into why we’re considered the leaders in crafting moments of true relaxation.

“With guests' preferences evolving and the demand for indulgent getaways rising, we’re redefining what it means to unwind in style." Applicants can apply here.