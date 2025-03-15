A Maryland man has been banned from flying with United Airlines after he was seen punching a gate agent in the face in a viral video.

On Thursday, March 13, around 5:30 p.m. local time, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority responded to an incident at Gate D12 at Dulles International Airport in Virginia. The authority shared with PEOPLE that “a passenger punched a United Airlines gate agent”.

The passenger was identified as Christopher Stuart Crittenden, 54, of Frederick, Md. He was arrested and charged with assault and disorderly conduct.

The agent who was assaulted was taken to a local hospital by the Airports Authority’s fire and rescue department, where he received treatment. Authorities did not disclose his name.

In the four-second clip, a man is seen approaching the agent as other passengers disembark at the gate. The man then quickly punches the agent in the face as he collapses on the floor. Bystanders are heard gasping and expressing shock before the video abruptly ends.

Authorities have not confirmed what led to the incident, however, witnesses told WUSA9 that it occurred after a flight was cancelled. The flight at D12 was said to be fully booked.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers demanded higher protections for airline staff following the incident. It said: “Our members deserve a workplace where they can focus on providing excellent customer service—not one where they fear being attacked by passengers. This latest incident is yet another example of the unacceptable rise in violence against frontline airline workers, and immediate action is needed to address it”.