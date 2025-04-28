Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kevin Smith is currently stranded at Valencia Airport in Spain as the country is hit by a power outage.

Kevin posted on X today that he is “currently stranded in Valencia Airport as a result of the blackout happening across Spain”. Spain and Portugal have been hit by a widespread power outage on Monday, leaving millions without electricity, according to reports.

In Portugal, official sources told domestic media that the outage was nationwide, while similar reports are coming out of Spain. Madrid's Barajas international airport was left without power, while telecommunications have been affected as well. Meanwhile, other airports have come to a standstill throughout the region.

Departing flights from Valencia Airport have been delayed, as well as arrival flights amid the “blackout”. Mr Smith told NationalWorld: “I arrived in Valencia airport. Couple of hours ago and I got as far as being sat on the Metro when the lights went out, and after a while they told everyone to leave because of the blackout. Then I waited for a while for a bus but when people were saying that traffic lights weren’t working, I thought I had better sit it out for a while and see what happens.

“We don't know what has caused this power outage. But we do know that in a climate-changed world, power disruptions become more common. The most reliable and consistent form of power is renewable energy. A system with enough renewables has the flexibility to deal with these eventualities.”

Numerous passengers have been left stranded in the metros in the Spanish and Portuguese capitals, with trains stuck in the tunnels between stations, Euronews Portugal reports. The Spanish government has gathered for an emergency session at Moncloa and is monitoring the situation as it develops.

Citizens of Andorra and parts of France bordering Spain were also reporting being hit by the blackout. Further outages have been reported as far as Belgium, according to the latest information. The cause of the power outage is still unclear.