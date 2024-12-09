Worcester Christmas tree: 'Iconic' tree planted on New Year's Day 1979 by couple becomes tourist attraction with five-star Google reviews
Avril and Christopher Rowlands, from the village Inkberrow in Worcester, have raised £25,000 for charities from the switch-ons of their ginormous Christmas tree. Around 2,000 people were at this year’s event at their home.
Avril, 79, said: “We had no idea it would grow so tall but we’re delighted it has.” It is named as a local landmark on Google and has attracted five-star reviews. Their electricity supplier also knocks £100 off their bill. One review left on Google read: “Iconic landmark with a solid charitable purpose.”
Retired TV writer Avril added: “It’s a remarkable to think we bought the tree as a sapling really in 1978 and planted it outside after New Year’s Day 1979. We had no idea it would grow so tall but we’re delighted it has.
"Every year people say the tree switch-on marks the start of Christmas. The tree did have a disease a year ago but we had the lower branches pruned and wooden posts installed to support it and it’s never looked better. Obviously, Chris and I are getting on, I’m 80 next year, but we’ve got no plans to stop the Christmas switch-on.
“The tree’s roots are probably growing under the house but so far we’ve not had any problems. We wouldn’t know what to do if we couldn’t do this switch on every year. It’s become a tradition in the village and beyond which is wonderful.”