Worthing wheel: Giant tourist attraction returns to UK seaside town in time for summer - with tickets costing just £5
The towering 144ft-high big wheel has re-opened in the popular UK coastal town Worthing, offering stunning views for just a fiver a spin. Locals and holidaymakers alike will be able to hop aboard the iconic ride as it rolls back into action this month.
Worthing's giant seafront wheel has now opened. The high observation wheel has been given the green light by council bosses and will take pride of place between the pier and lido, right opposite Montague Place.
The wheel offers jaw-dropping views over the West Sussex coast. It will stay put every summer until 2028, operating between March and November.
Some locals had previously kicked off over its size — fearing it could spoil views of historic buildings and overlook nearby homes. But planners ruled the boost to tourism and business far outweighed the “limited harm” the ride might cause.
The council said rides will cost £5 for children under 16 years old and £6 for adults – family tickets and group tickets are also available. The wheel will operate between 10am and 8pm, subject to weather conditions, the council added.
A Worthing Borough Council spokesperson said: “An observation wheel is returning to Worthing promenade, offering residents and visitors unique views of our seaside town and the surrounding area until late autumn. We have partnered with City Observations to bring a 44-metre high electric observation wheel to our promenade. The attraction is coming to Worthing at no cost to the council.”
