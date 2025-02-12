A young mum who has been described as having a “heart of gold” has tragically died on her 30th birthday holiday with her husband.

Sarah Reid was on holiday in the states with her husband Darren when she fell seriously unwell and was sent to hospital, where she tragically died. In the wake of the tragedy, a fundraiser has been launched to pay for travel and medical expenses which has reached more than £60,000.

Paying tribute, one friend said: "Sarah had a heart of gold and will be deeply missed by so many. She loved and cared for others beyond measure. Praying for Darren, the boys and the rest of the family circle."

Sarah is originally from Banbridge in Down but had been living in Moy, Tyrone, with her husband, Darren. A funeral notice described Sarah as the dearly loved wife of Darren, devoted mother of Alexander and Harry, cherished daughter of William and Madeleine and dearest sister of Irvine, reports BelfastLive.

The Country And Southern Gospel Team said: "We are saddened to hear the news of the passing of the young woman Sarah Reid who you all have been praying for who had taken very ill on the trip to America for her birthday. We ask you all would please uphold Sarah's husband Darren and their two sons along with Sarah's parents and the family circle very much in prayer at this heartbreaking time for them all.”

Writing on the GoFundMe page, Gary Black wrote: “Last weekend while Darren & Sarah Reid were on holiday in America, Sarah experienced a sudden and serious medical emergency and has been in hospital since. The local community has come together to support the family during this challenging time by setting up a fundraiser to help with uncertainties around travel and medical expenses. The local community and friends have set up the fundraiser to assist the family with any forthcoming financial uncertainties.”