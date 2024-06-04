Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Foreign Office has issued a new travel warning for Germany as “critical” floods have hit the country claiming the lives of five people

The Foreign Office has issued a new travel warning for Germany, a destination popular with UK holidaymakers, ahead of summer. The fresh warning comes as floods have hit the country after torrential rain.

Currently five people are known to have died since heavy rain led to rivers bursting their banks in Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg. One of the victims was a woman who died when her car left the road and became submerged west of Munich. A Bavarian firefighter is also missing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Danube river burst its banks in Austria's third-largest city Linz leaving areas close to its banks submerged. The river reached 6.86m on Tuesday morning (4 June) and was expected to peak during the afternoon.

The Foreign Office has issued a new travel warning for Germany as “critical” floods have hit the country claiming the lives of five people. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

The Foreign Office has issued a travel warning on its ‘Safety and security’ page for Germany. It says: “Floods are affecting some parts of Germany, particularly in Bavaria and Baden Wurttemberg. Follow the advice of the local authorities, as well as the German Met Office, and be sure to check your transport plans before you travel.”

Torrential rain has fallen for days in much of southern Germany and a state of emergency has been declared in the Rosenheim area of Bavaria. Bavarian state premier Markus Söder has described the situation as "serious and critical".