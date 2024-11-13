Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A health warning has been issued to holidaymakers heading to the Canary Islands after there has been an outbreak of diseases.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Canary Islands are considering urgent public health measures following a surge in three "deadly" viruses. Cases of flu, covid and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) have increased fivefold since August, leading to a warning by Canary Islands Association of Primary Care Physicians that extraordinary measures might be required to limit the spread.

According to figures released by the Spanish authorities, the number of instances of the three illnesses has risen to a staggering combined total of 794 per 100,000 people. Last December at its peak, the authorities were registering 1,296 cases per 100,000 people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A health warning has been issued to holidaymakers heading to the Canary Islands after there has been an outbreak of diseases. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

To put that in context, there are just over 60 cases per 100,000 people in the UK, according to recent government data. Ana Joyanes, president of the Canary Islands Association of Primary Care Physicians warned: "Vaccination is essential to make the impact of these infections milder or avoid them altogether, especially if you are over 60 years of age or classed as vulnerable. Anyone with respiratory symptoms should wear a mask to prevent transmission.

“Both flu and Covid can be deadly. If we are protected, we will fare better against the viruses."

The Ministry of Health is set to meet later this month to decide if the wearing of face masks will become compulsory. Popular holiday destinations such as Lanzarote, Gran Canaria, Tenerife, Fuerteventura and La Palma are affected by the alert.