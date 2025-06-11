The Foreign Office has issued a new travel warning for Colombia after at least seven people have been killed.

At least seven people have died in a wave of bomb and gun attacks in south-western Colombia, according to local media reports. Two police officers were said to be among those killed in the attacks, which targeted Cali, the country's third-largest city, and several nearby towns.

Car bombs, motorcycle bombs, rifle fire and a suspected drone were reportedly used in the attacks. The Colombian Ministry of Defence said 19 attacks had taken place. Police stations, municipal buildings and civilian targets were hit as an escalating security crisis grips the South American country.

Police put the toll at seven dead, according to Reuters and Agence France-Presse, while the number of injured ranged from 28 to more than 50. In a statement posted to social media, the Colombian Ministry of Defence said there were 12 attacks in the Cauca region and seven in the Valle del Cauca region, the ministry said.

The Foreign Office issued a new travel warning for the country on Wednesday 11 June. It reads: “Explosive devices detonated around Cauca and Valle de Cauca departments, including in the city of Cali. On 10 June, several explosive devices were detonated in and around Cauca and Valle de Cauca departments, including the city of Cali.

“Local authorities are investigating. Road closures and obstructions should be expected. You should continue to monitor media and follow advice from local authorities.”

The attacks come days after the attempted assassination of presidential candidate Miguel Uribe Turbay in the capital city, Bogota, while he addressed supporters. A 15-year-old was arrested on the scene at the time. On Tuesday, the Attorney General's office said the teenager did not accept the charges levelled against him, including attempted murder and illegal possession of a firearm.

A judge has ordered the detention of the teenager, the Attorney General's office added. Cauca and Valle del Cauca are two distinct but related regions in Colombia. Valle del Cauca is a department in the southwestern part of the country, while Cauca is a river valley that runs through the department, giving it its name.

Cali is a Colombian city in the Valle del Cauca department, southwest of Bogotá. It’s known for salsa dancing and there are many clubs in the suburb of Juanchito.