The Foreign Office has issued a new travel warning for Thailand ahead of the peak summer holiday season.

The FCDO issues new advice on laws and cultural differences to do with drones and gambling. It says: “It is illegal to fly a drone in Thailand if it is not registered.

“You must register your drone with Thailand’s National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) within 30 days of entering Thailand or purchasing a drone in Thailand even if you do not intend to fly it. The regulations apply to all drones, including those for recreational use. The fine for an unregistered drone with the NBTC is 100,000 baht or five years imprisonment or both.”

On gambling it warns: “Thailand has strict laws on gambling. Under the Playing Cards Act (1943) it is illegal to carry over one hundred and twenty playing cards. Violation of the Act could lead to prosecution, a fine, or even imprisonment.”

It also warns on smoking and images on social media. It says: “Posting images of people drinking alcohol or wearing clothing considered inappropriate can be illegal. Both the person who uploaded the images and the people in them could be fined or imprisoned.

“It’s illegal to smoke in public with a fine of up to 5,000 Thai baht. E-cigarettes are illegal. You could be fined or imprisoned for carrying or using them.”