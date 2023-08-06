Everything you need to know about extreme wilderness survival show Alone before its Channel 4 debut

Alone, a new survival show described by some as one of the most extreme ever made, is coming to Channel 4 on Sunday 6 August.

The series, which is adapted from an American show of the same name, follows a group of 11 ordinary people left to survive on their own in the Canadian wilderness – all in the hopes of winning a grand cash prize.

Here’s everything you need to know about Alone before its Channel 4 debut.

What is it about?

The official Channel 4 synopsis explains that Alone is “the ultimate test of endurance and ingenuity, in one of the most beautiful but challenging landscapes on earth, eleven ordinary people face the ultimate test of survival. Dropped in the remote wilderness of north-west Canada – completely alone, with no camera crew - each of them has challenged themselves to take part in the most pure and extreme competition on TV.

“Each person must fend for themselves and survive for as long as possible, equipped with only a handful of basic tools, whilst filming their own adventure. The rules are simple but uncompromising: the last person standing wins.”

Who is competing in Alone?

The contestants of Alone. Back: L-R Javed, Naomi, Mike, Louie, Elise, Tom, Pip, and Kian; Front: L-R Laura, Alan, and Eva. (Credit: Channel 4)

There are 11 people participating in Alone, aged from 19 to 58. They are 43-year-old forestry manager Alan, 32-year-old PR executive Elise, 25-year-old NHS project manager Eva, 58-year-old business mentor Javed, 19-year-old student Kian, 40-year-old entrepreneur Laura, 28-year-old builder Louie, 49-year-old joiner and craftsman Mike, 26-year-old clothing designer Naomi, 47-year-old wild swimming coach Pip, and 39-year-old company director Tom.

According to the official synopsis, “these competitors are not die-hard survivalists; they are ordinary people seeking an extraordinary challenge, whose lives have brought them to this moment for different reasons. Their stories unfold as their time in the wilderness reveals their truest selves.”

Is there a trailer for Alone?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch it?

Alone begins on Channel 4 on Sunday 6 August at 9pm. New episodes will air at the same time each week thereafter.

How many episodes are there?

Alone is a six-part series, with each episode running to around an hour long.

Where is Alone filmed?

The series is filmed in the wilderness in North West Canada (roughly where Yellowjackets is set, TV fans). In the first episode, the 11 contestants begin their wilderness experience on the banks of the huge Mackenzie River, but it’s not long before they’ve all spread out further…

How much is the prize money?

The 11 contestants are competing to win £100,000 in prize money, with the money going to whichever of them survives the longest.

Why should I watch Alone?