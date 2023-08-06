Everything you need to know about Irvine Welsh’s Crime ahead of its Series 2 return this September

Crime, a television adaptation of Irvine Welsh’s novel of the same name, is returning for a second series this September.

The series, which stars Dougray Scott as a troubled Scottish detective, finished its ITV1 broadcast run last night. It’s been met with much acclaim since it was first released, with NationalWorld’s Steven Ross particularly effusive about the series.

What is Crime S2 about?

The official ITV synopsis for Crime explains that “Ray Lennox returns to the fray at Edinburgh Serious Crimes, keen to prove he is fully recovered from his breakdown induced by bringing Mr Confectioner to justice.

“When one of Lennox’s former colleagues is attacked, Lennox and Drummond quickly realise that all is not as it seems as they become embroiled in a case about vengeance, identity and social justice. The attack is linked to a gruesome attempted murder on a high-ranking establishment figure at a posh hotel which has been hushed up from the police. As Lennox investigates via Edinburgh’s saunas, crack dens and poshest hotels, he finds doors slammed in his face; there is an Establishment cover up at play.”

“It's not until the killer targets one of Lennox’s own team that the pieces start to fall into place. Tracing the motivation back to an unsavoury incident 30 years ago, Lennox begins to realise that there is more to this case than meets the eye and the killer he has been chasing may not be the driving force behind these murders after all.”

Who stars in Crime?

Dougray Scott as DI Ray Lennox in Irvine Welsh's Crime Season 2 (Credit: ITV)

Dougray Scott plays DI Ray Lennox, the obsessive detective investigating Britney Hamil’s disappearance. Scott is perhaps best known for appearing in films like Mission: Impossible II and My Week with Marilyn, as well as television series such as Batwoman and Desperate Housewives. He’s previously been attached to play Wolverine and James Bond, but ultimately portrayed neither.

Joanna Vanderham plays DS Amanda Drummond, Lennox’s partner. Vanderham has previously starred in the television films Man in an Orange Shirt and The Boy with the Topknot, as well as the series Legends of Tomorrow and Warrior. Most recently, she appeared in the crime thriller The Control Room.

They’re joined by Ken Stott (The Hobbit) as Chief Superintendent Bob Toal, Angela Griffin (Waterloo Road) as Trudi Love, Jamie Sives (Guilt) as DI Dougie Gillam, and Derek Riddell (Happy Valley) as Richie Gulliver amongst others.

Who writes and directs Crime?

Crime was co-written by Irvine Welsh and Dean Cavanagh, adapting Welsh’s 2008 novel of the same name. Welsh is perhaps most famous for writing the novels Trainspotting and Glue; Cavanagh, meanwhile, is a frequent collaborator of Welsh’s, with the pair co-writing television and film projects including Creation Stories, Dose, and Wedding Belles.

David Blair (The Street, Takin’ Over the Asylum) and James Strong (Doctor Who, Broadchurch) each directed a number of episodes of Crime.

Is there a trailer for Crime?

Not yet! But you can rewatch the trailer for Crime S1 here.

When and how can I watch Crime?

Crime Series 2 will debut on ITVX on Thursday 21 September. Much like the first series, it’ll be an online-only exclusive for a while, before making its ITV1 television debut some months later.

How many episodes are there?

Crime is a six-part drama, with each episode running to around 50 minutes long.

Where is Crime filmed?

Crime is set in Edinburgh, which is where much of production was based. In addition to that, however, a lot of filming also took place in nearby Glasgow, with key scenes recorded in Glasgow’s West End on Horselethill Road and Rosslyn Terrace.

Why should I watch Crime?