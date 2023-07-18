Justified: City Primeval, which sees Timothy Olyphant reprise his role as Marshal Raylan Givens, is scheduled for UK release on Disney+ later this year

Justified: City Primeval, the long-awaited revival of neo-Western crime drama Justified, is set to debut in the US on Tuesday 18 July.

The series, which sees Timothy Olyphant reprise his role as Marshal Raylan Givens, is currently scheduled for UK release on Disney+ later this year.

Here’s everything you need to know about Justified: City Primeval.

What is it about?

The official synopsis for Justified: City Primeval explains that “"Raylan Givens left the hollers of Kentucky and is balancing life as a U.S. Marshal with being a part-time father. A chance encounter sends him to Detroit and on a collision course with a violent sociopath and a formidable defence attorney.”

The original Justified series was based on Elmore Leonard’s book Fire in the Hole. This revival series is based on City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit, one of Leonard’s later sequels to that original book.

Who stars in Justified: City Primeval?

Timothy Olyphant as Raylan Givens in Justified: City Primeval, threatening someone against a taxi (Credit: Chuck Hodes/FX)

Timothy Olyphant returns as Marshall Raylan Givens, a maverick police officer. Outside of Justified, Olyphant is best known for television roles in Santa Clarita Diet, Fargo, Deadwood, and The Mandalorian; on film, he’s appeared in Gone in 60 Seconds, Live Free or Die Hard, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Aunjanue Ellis plays Carolyn Wilder, a new character introduced for this series. Ellis recently received critical acclaim for her portrayal of Oracene Price in King Richard; otherwise, you might also recognise her from The Practice, The Mentalist, When They See Us, and Lovecraft Country.

They’re joined by Boyd Holbrook (The Sandman) as Clement Mansel, Adelaide Clemens (Parade’s End) as Sandy, Vondie Curtis Hall (Daredevil) as Sweety, and Marin Ireland (Y: The Last Man) as Maureen among others. Olyphant’s real-life daughter Vivian plays Willa Givens, the daughter of his character Raylan.

Who writes and directs the series?

Justified: City Primeval was developed by Dave Andron and Michael Dinner, who act as showrunners. Both Andron and Dinner worked on the original Justified, and between them have credits on Snowfall, Sons of Anarchy, and Electric Dreams among others.

Dinner directed the opening three episodes, with Jon Avnet (Sneaky Pete), Gwyneth Horder-Payton (Big Sky), and Kevin Rodney Sullivan (How Stella Got Her Groove Back) among the remaining directors on the series.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is. You can watch the US trailer right here.

When and how can I watch Justified: City Primeval?

In the US, Justified: City Primeval will air on FX from Tuesday 18 July, debuting with its first two episodes. A new episode will air each week thereafter through to Tuesday 29 August.

In the UK, Justified: City Primeval will be available to stream as a boxset on Disney+ from Wednesday 6 September.

How many episodes are there?

Justified: City Primeval is an eight-part drama, with each episode running to around an hour long. (This is slightly shorter than the original series, where each season was made up of 13 episodes.)

Where was Justified: City Primeval filmed?

Though set in Miami and Detroit, Justified: City Primeval was filmed primarily in Chicago.

Why should I watch it?

