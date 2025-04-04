Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

People across the United States will be gathering for a coordinated “day of resistance” against Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The nationwide protests in the US will take place on Saturday 5 April. The initiative has been dubbed “Hands Off,” spearheaded by the Indivisible movement.

Indivisible is a progressive movement and organisation in the United States initiated in 2016 as a reaction to the election of Donald Trump as President of the United States. The nationwide protests spearheaded by the movement is in response to the cuts promoted by the Trump administration and the Department of Government Efficiency headed by Elon Musk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the Hands Off website it reads: “Donald Trump and Elon Musk think this country belongs to them. They're taking everything they can get their hands on, and daring the world to stop them. On Saturday, April 5th, we're taking to the streets nationwide to fight back with a clear message: Hands off!”

People across the United States will be gathering for a coordinated “day of resistance” against Donald Trump and Elon Musk. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

A Facebook page called ‘Fear and Loathing: Closer to the Edge‘ has shared “your rights, safety tips, and what to do if arrested” ahead of the protests. It advises: “Before you arrive: Write the local legal support hotline number on your arm in permanent marker. In many cities, National Lawyers Guild (NLG) chapters will operate hotlines and send legal observers.

“Say: ‘I am exercising my right to remain silent. I want a lawyer.’ Ask: ‘Am I being detained or am I free to go?’. If detained, remain silent. If not, walk away calmly. Legal observers (often in green hats/vests) are there to document police behaviour — not to represent you legally. You can notify them if you witness abuse or misconduct.”

On tips on how to stay safe the page adds: “Stick together. Stay with your group. Have a plan if separated. Avoid confrontation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ignore counter-protesters and agitators. Film what matters. You have the legal right to record public events, including police activity — but don’t interfere .De-escalate when possible. Your goal is to be heard, not baited. Watch your surroundings. Know where you are and how to exit if needed.”

If a protester is arrested the page says: “Don’t resist. Don’t talk beyond name and birthdate. Wait for a lawyer. Don’t sign anything without legal counsel.”