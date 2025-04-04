April 5th protest 2025: Major Hands Off protests to take place in US cities and tiny towns - when, what is the movement, what time?
The protest is set to take place on 5 April and is named the ‘Hands Off’ movement. The initiative has been dubbed “Hands Off,” spearheaded by the Indivisible movement.
Indivisible is a progressive movement and organisation in the United States initiated in 2016 as a reaction to the election of Donald Trump as President of the United States. The nationwide protests spearheaded by the movement is in response to the cuts promoted by the Trump administration and the Department of Government Efficiency headed by Elon Musk.
On Facebook one supporter of the protest wrote: “This movement is a response to recent executive orders and policy changes that many believe threaten democratic institutions and civil liberties. The protests aim to demonstrate widespread public dissent and to advocate for the preservation of democratic values.”.
Users on Facebook have warned those attending the protest to “be careful”. One user wrote: “Please, while I know that these steps you’re taking by protesting - and as loudly as possible!! -are imperative, please be careful!! I wouldn’t put anything past The Trump Administration by way of retaliation for your protests!”.
The timings of when each protests will start on Saturday (5 April) are different. Many are starting at 12pm, while others are starting at 1pm - and some even at 10am. It is advised to check the nearest protest by you to confirm when the time is, as it may be different to the start time of the major protest in Washington.
The Indivisible movement will lead the main demonstration to be held in Washington, DC. Participants will gather at Sylvan Theater in the capital, near the Washington Monument, at 1 p.m.
The full list of events can be found on the organisation’s website. However, listed below are events NationalWorld has found that are taking place.
- Festival Square in Middletown, Orange County, New York
- 45 N Detroit St Xenia, Ohio
- Anderson County Court House in Anderson, South Carolina
- Mall Rd, Florence, KY 41042
- Cougar Plaza in Pullman, Washington
- Sidewalk in front of the Sandusky Mall 4314 Milan Rd, Sandusky, OH 44870
- 2301 Ludington St, Escanaba, MI 49829-1348, United States
- Trinity Park in Plattsburgh, New York
- 1st Street and US-31, Manistee
- Corner of 3rd & Elm, Prineville
- Seattle Center in Seattle, Washington
- Newcomb Park Wasilla Lake in Wasilla, Alaska
- 499 Barnstable Rd, Hyannis, MA 02601-2934, United States
- 101 W Wooster St, Bowling Green, OH 43402, United States
- Livonia Ny in Livonia, New York
- Seattle Center Fountain in Seattle, Washington
- 115 N Main Ave, San Antonio, TX 78205, United States
- The Temple - Salina Innovation Foundation in Salina, Kansas
