Bill Clinton: Ex-US President rushed to hospital as team issues update on his condition
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The 42nd president, who served at the top of the US government from 1993 to 2001, was hospitalised on Monday evening (December 23) after developing a fever. Angel Ureña, deputy chief of staff for Clinton, confirmed the news, in a statement on X (formerly Twitter).
He said: “President Clinton was admitted to MedStar Georgetown University Hospital this afternoon for testing and observation after developing a fever. He remains in good spirits and deeply appreciates the excellent care he is receiving.”
NBC News reports that a source close to Clinton said that the situation is “not urgent” and he would be “fine”. The 78-year-old’s latest hospital visit come after he was admitted for six days in 2021 for a blood infection.
Clinton has also had a history of health issues, including heart issues. He underwent quadruple bypass surgery in 2004 after he was diagnosed with heart disease.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.