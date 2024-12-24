Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former US President Bill Clinton has been rushed to hospital amid a health emergency.

The 42nd president, who served at the top of the US government from 1993 to 2001, was hospitalised on Monday evening (December 23) after developing a fever. Angel Ureña, deputy chief of staff for Clinton, confirmed the news, in a statement on X (formerly Twitter).

He said: “President Clinton was admitted to MedStar Georgetown University Hospital this afternoon for testing and observation after developing a fever. He remains in good spirits and deeply appreciates the excellent care he is receiving.”

NBC News reports that a source close to Clinton said that the situation is “not urgent” and he would be “fine”. The 78-year-old’s latest hospital visit come after he was admitted for six days in 2021 for a blood infection.

Former US President Bill Clinton has been hospitalised days before Christmas after developing a fever. | AFP via Getty Images

Clinton has also had a history of health issues, including heart issues. He underwent quadruple bypass surgery in 2004 after he was diagnosed with heart disease.

Having also had an artery opened in 2014 after complaining of chest pains, the former President switched to a vegan diet. Having previously proclaimed his love for fatty foods, he told Politico in 2016: "I might not be around if I hadn't become a vegan. It's great."