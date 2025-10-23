Broadway musicians have been without a contract since the end of August and if a settlement is not reached by Thursday morning, they say they will go on strike.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both sides met with a mediator into the night on Wednesday in hopes of coming to an agreement. The president of the union that represents musicians has said: "On the heels of the most successful season in history, the Broadway League wants the working musicians and artists who fueled that very success to accept wage cuts, threats to healthcare benefits, and potential job losses.

“Faced with such an egregious erosion of their working conditions, Local 802 Broadway musicians and other artists are ready to leverage every ounce of their collective power, up to and including a strike." It would have a tremendous impact and likely shut down more than 20 Broadway shows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The last major Broadway strike was in 2007 and was initiated by the stagehand union. It lasted 19 days and cost the city and show producers millions of dollars in lost revenue.

Broadway musicians have been without a contract since the end of August and if a settlement is not reached by Thursday morning, they say they will go on strike. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The Broadway League issued the following statement: "Good-faith negotiations happen at the bargaining table, not in the press," said a spokesperson with The Broadway League. "We value our musicians and we are committed to working in good faith to get a fair contract done."

If the musicians do walk, 23 different shows would be impacted, according to Eyewitness News.

& Juliet (Sondheim)

Aladdin (New Amsterdam)

Beetlejuice (Palace)

Book of Mormon (O'Neil)

Buena Vista (Schoenfeld)

Chess (Imperial)

Chicago (Ambassador)

Death Becomes Her (Lunt Fontanne)

Gatsby (Broadway)

Hadestown (Kerr)

Hamilton (Rogers)

Hells Kitchen (Shubert)

Just in Time (Circle in the Square)

Lion King (Minskoff)

Mamma Mia (Wintergarden)

Maybe Happy Ending (Belasco)

Mincemeat (Golden)

MJ (Neil Simon)

Moulin Rouge (Hirshfeld)

Outsiders (Jacob's)

Queen of Versailles (St. James)

Six (Atkinson)

Wicked (Gershwin)