US restaurant chain Cracker Barrel has abandoned plans to adopt a new logo following fierce backlash - including from President Donald Trump.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cracker Barrel received criticism after it unveiled a modern version of its logo which scrapped the "Old Timer" figure. The new version of the logo, which was unveiled along with a new menu on 19 August, removed the image of a man sitting in a chair and leaning against a barrel - known as the "Old Timer" - and replaced it with an emblem featuring only the chain's name.

That sparked accusations that the company, known for its Southern-style comfort food and nostalgic atmosphere, was abandoning its roots. President Trump urged the brand to return to its old logo, and "admit a mistake based on customer response (the ultimate Poll), and manage the company better than ever before".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said the chain has "got a Billion Dollars worth of free publicity if they play their cards right", adding: "Make Cracker Barrel a WINNER again". Trump applauded the reversal, saying: "Congratulations 'Cracker Barrel' on changing your logo back to what it was. All of your fans very much appreciate it".

Cracker Barrel said on X: “We thank our guests for sharing your voices and love for Cracker Barrel. We said we would listen, and we have.

“Our new logo is going away and our “Old Timer” will remain. At Cracker Barrel, it’s always been – and always will be – about serving up delicious food, warm welcomes, and the kind of country hospitality that feels like family. As a proud American institution, our 70,000 hardworking employees look forward to welcoming you to our table soon.”

Founded in 1969 in Lebanon, Tennessee, there are now more than 600 Cracker Barrel restaurants across the US. Stores typically have a front porch with rocking chairs, and a gift shop. Restaurants serve Southern-style food such as mashed potatoes, hash brown casserole and macaroni and cheese.