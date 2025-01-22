Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Donald Trump has laid out his TikTok plans as he tried to negotiate the sale of the social media platform live on TV.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The world leader, 78, described TikTok as "worthless" without a permit, which he insists the US will be able to provide - at a cost. Speaking at a press conference yesterday (Tuesday 21 January) at the White House, Trump said: "It's worthless if it doesn't get a permit. The whole thing is worthless. With a permit, it is worth like a trillion dollars.

“So what I'm thinking about saying to somebody is 'buy it, and give half to the United States of America, half and we will give you the permit'. They'll have a great partner in the United States, and they'll have something that is actually more valuable because they'll have the ultimate partner and the United States will make it worthwhile for them in terms of the permit and everything else."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Footage of the exchange has been shared widely on social media. Elon Musk, who found himself under fire this week after appearing to do a “Nazi salute” while on stage at Trump’s inauguration, previously bought Twitter for $44 billion.

Donald Trump has laid out his TikTok plans as he tried to negotiate the sale of the social media platform live on TV. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Trump said he was open to the billionaire buying the app if the Tesla CEO wanted to do so. “I would be, if he wanted to buy it,” Trump told reporters.

Trump also said he would be open to Larry Ellison, the CEO of Oracle, purchasing the app. He told the press: "I would like Larry to buy it. Let's negotiate in front of the media, Larry,"

It comes after Trump signed an executive order on Monday (20 January) that gives the Chinese-owned app a 75-day reprieve from the sell-or-ban law that went into effect Sunday. TikTok’s China-based parent ByteDance was supposed to find a US buyer or be banned on January 19. Mr Trump’s order could give ByteDance more time to find a buyer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I guess I have a warm spot for TikTok,” Mr Trump said. Mr Trump has amassed nearly 15 million followers on TikTok since he joined last year, and he has credited the trendsetting platform with helping him gain traction among young voters.

Trump had initially called for a ban on TikTok in 2020. However, he told reporters on Monday that he changed his mind as he “got to use” the platform, adding that he aimed to give its parent company ByteDance more time to find a suitable buyer.