A herd of elephants protected one another at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park as an earthquake hit the city.

A video shot of their enclosure at the park Monday morning shows the five African elephants standing around in the morning sun before the camera shakes and they run in different directions. Then the older elephants — Ndlula, Umngani, Khosi — scramble to encircle and shield the two 7-year-old calves Zuli and Mkhaya from any possible threats.

They remain huddled for several minutes as the older elephants look outward, appearing to be at the ready, their ears spread and flapping — even after the rocking stopped. The 5.2-magnitude quake was felt from San Diego to Los Angeles, 120 miles (193 kilometers) away.

It sent boulders tumbling onto rural roads in San Diego County and knocked items off store shelves in the tiny mountain town of Julian near the epicenter but caused no injuries or major damage. The quake struck at 10.08am local time, according to the US Geological Survey, and was centred in San Diego County, a couple of miles from Julian, a mountain town of about 1,500 people which is known for its apple pie shops.

Transport officials warned motorists to watch out for rocks tumbling down hillsides and on to roads, including State Route 76 north west of Julian. Crews were assessing roads for potential damage, the California Department of Transportation in San Diego County said.

Schoolchildren were escorted outside buildings as a precaution when the ground started moving, said Captain Thomas Shoots of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection for San Diego County. He received a shake alert and then started feeling things rolling and banging.