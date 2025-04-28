Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One person was killed and six injured during an overnight shooting at Elizabeth City State University.

The shooting took place in the early hours of Sunday morning (27 April) at the center of campus following events for “Viking Fest,” a week of school spirit events, according to a statement from the university. A 24-year-old man, who was not an Elizabeth City State University student, was killed, according to the statement. His identity is being withheld until his next of kin can be notified.

Additionally, six people were injured, four of them with gunshot wounds, the statement said. Three of the gunshot victims were Elizabeth City State University students. None of the injuries are life-threatening and all victims were transported to a hospital for treatment, according to the university.

The university instituted a campus lockdown and a shelter-in-place order for all students after the shooting, which was lifted later on Sunday. The university said: “The university is deeply saddened by this senseless act. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and all members of the Viking community affected by this tragedy.”

The university said there is no immediate threat to the campus community. The release didn’t include any information about whether a suspect or suspects had been identified.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident alongside local authorities, according to a statement shared with CNN. The agency asked members of the public to submit “any information, videos or pictures” related to the shooting.