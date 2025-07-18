A “statement” made by Astronomer CEO Andy Byron on his alleged cheating at Coldplay concert has gone viral on social media.

Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin inadvertently outed a man and a woman embracing at their last concert in Massachusetts. As the kiss camera panned to them the pair quickly hid.

The footage was shared on social media, causing a huge stir and for the pair to be named as Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company's human resources executive Kristin Cabot The business mogul was seemingly oblivious to all but the music as he embraced the woman from behind, moving in sync with the band's live performance.

