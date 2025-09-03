G FUEL, the popular energy drink, has posted on social media that it’s the “end of an era” for the firm after “shaking things up”.

G Fuel, the energy drink popular among gamers and Twitch streamers, has announced the end of an era for the company, making it sound like it's shutting down. The post has gone viral on X, formerly Twitter, with fans speculating as to whether to firm is actually closing or not.

One user wrote: “Wait… are they shutting down or this is just a click bait?“. Another said: “Actually cringe pretending to be shutting down when in reality, you're just rebranding. But GFUEL has always been cringe, so I guess it fits the brand.“

G Fuel had teased major changes back in June, signaling that the brand would enter a completely "new era" soon. This could mean that the recent social media post seems to be an attempt to create a viral marketing campaign ahead of a major announcement.

The company also recently announced a new collaboration with the well-known YouTuber PewDiePie. In that announcement, the company said it was fueling up to start a fresh journey: "We're ushering in a whole new era of G Fuel!”.

The website is also still fully functional online, accepting preorders for upcoming products. There has been no official word from the company however as to confirm or deny the rebranding theories. G Fuel's annual revenue is about $50 million, according to Growjo, placing it among the largest privately owned energy drink companies in the US.