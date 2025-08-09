Disney has confirmed that by 2026, Hulu will be fully integrated into the Disney+ app, creating a single unified streaming experience.

The standalone Hulu app will be discontinued. Despite this, the Hulu brand will continue - both in the U.S. and internationally (where it will replace the Star content section).

It will function as Disney’s “global general entertainment brand.” You’ll still be able to subscribe to Hulu and/or Disney+ separately, or continue with the existing bundle.

Your access to content remains - it’s just moving into a single app. Disney CEO Bob Iger and CFO Hugh Johnston announced the news. In a joint statement they said, per Variety: “Today we are announcing a major step forward in strengthening our streaming offering by fully integrating Hulu into Disney+.

“This will create an impressive package of entertainment, pairing the highest-caliber brands and franchises, great general entertainment, family programming, news and industry-leading live sports content in a single app.” Iger and Johnston said “work is already underway” to enhance the Disney+ app ahead of the merger, which will bring “exciting new features and a more personalized homepage.”

Under this new “unified” app, customers will still be able to subscribe to a stand-alone plan for Hulu or Disney+. Subscribers already have the option of purchasing the Disney+ and Hulu ad-free premium bundle for $19.99 a month.

As for Hulu Live TV subscribers, those users will reportedly be migrated over to Fubo as part of a joint venture. The new app will offer customers “tremendous choice, convenience, quality, and enhanced personalization,” Iger and Johnston said.