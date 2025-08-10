Police are searching for a group of thieves in masks who stole thousands of pounds worth of Labubus from a store.

The theft of $7,000 worth of the dolls took place in Los Angeles on Wednesday at the store, One Stop Sales, located about 18 miles east of Los Angeles. The LA County Sheriff’s Department told the AP that four suspects used a stolen Toyota Tacoma in the robbery, and the car has since been recovered.

One Stop Sales posted on Instagram that the thieves broke into the store at 1:30 a.m., taking all the inventory and “trashing our place.” They shared CCTV footage showing the robbery on Instagram.

The post’s caption read: “Today we got robbed, and they took all of our inventory, trashed our store, we are still in shock, if you guys can share this post please and help us find these [thieves].”

One user wrote: “This breaks my heart, yall were so sweet and nice to me when I came in . Head up, so sorry this happened to you.”

Labubus come in all shapes and sizes, and some figurines have a higher value than others. NPR reported in June that a life-size Labubu in China sold for $170,000 at an auction with more than 1,000 bidders. The dolls have gone viral around the world with dozens of celebrities getting involved in the trend in recent months.