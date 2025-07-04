A number of towns across Northern California have put their Fourth of July fireworks shows on hold after an explosion.

The explosion occurred at a fireworks warehouse in Esparto. Cal Fire says seven people are unaccounted for after the massive explosion at Devastating Pyrotechnics on Tuesday.

Yolo County residents reported feeling the shockwave and a smoke plume could be seen for miles just after the explosion. Several structures at the property caught fire and Cal Fire crews also had to battle an 80-acre grass fire.

Two people were injured in the fire, Esparto Fire officials revealed at a press conference Wednesday. The full extent of the damage after the explosion remains unclear.

A number of cities have either canceled or put their Fourth of July fireworks shows on hold in the wake of the incident. As of Wednesday afternoon, the following cities and municipalities have announced a pause on their Independence Day shows due to their fireworks having been stored at the Esparto facility:

Cloverdale's Annual Chuck Sibert Pyro Spectacular.

The Lodi Lake Fireworks Show.

San Jose's fireworks show, but city officials say their parade at Lake Cunningham will go on as scheduled.

Yuba-Sutter 4th of July Fireworks in Marysville was rescheduled to July 5.

Fast Cars and Freedom event at the Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico.

The fireworks show after the races at the Placerville Speedway. Races will still go on.

The New Stockton 99 Speedway's July 3 fireworks show is canceled, but the racing program will go on.