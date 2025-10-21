Ava Ahlander’s friends and family are trying to come to terms with the tragic death of the 23-year-old.

A GoFundMe page has been set up on behalf of Ava Ahlander’s family following her tragic death. The GoFundMe page reads: “We are heartbroken to share that Ava Ahlander tragically passed away this weekend following an accident near the Redwest Music Festival.

“Ava was a beautiful soul whose kindness, warmth, and adventurous spirit touched everyone around her. Even in her passing, Ava continues to give the gift of life to others as an organ donor—a final act of generosity that truly reflects her caring nature and desire to help those in need.

“Funds raised will be used to help with expenses related to a memorial celebration of life, burial costs, medical bills, and counseling services for those affected by this loss. Any remaining funds will be donated to a charity in Ava’s name, extending her legacy of compassion.

“If you feel moved to help in any way—whether through a donation, sharing this page, or simply keeping Ava and her loved ones in your thoughts—you are warmly welcomed and appreciated.

Family and friends grief stricken over death of Ava Ahlander described as someone with ‘a beautiful soul’ Photo: GoFundMe | GoFundMe

“Thank you for your kindness and support during this difficult time as we honor and remember Ava’s beautiful life.”

Bobby Ahlander shared a post on Facebook which read: “My niece Ava suffered a tragic accident on Saturday night and has passed away. As you can imagine, this was absolutely devastating news and I am grief stricken.

“Ava was an absolute delight of a human being. Everyone loved her. She had the best smile. She was an avid concert goer and had flown in from Seattle to go see Post Malone with her friends. I love her and will miss her.

“A GoFundMe has been set up to cover funeral expenses and to provide the friends who were with her with grief counseling. I’ve put that link in my bio in case anyone would like to help.”

Ava Ahlander lost her life when she was involved in an accident leaving the Redwest Music Festival in Salt Lake City, Utah. KUTV reported that “Police say 23-year-old Ava Ahlander died after she was struck by a wooden board that came loose in high winds near the festival grounds in a nearby parking lot.”