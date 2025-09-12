Preston Fant died in the line of duty while attempting to rescue a colleague.

Firefighter Preston Fant who was a husband and father-of-five, has been called a ‘true hero’ after losing his life after trying to rescue a colleague from a burning warehouse. The incident took place in DelKalb County, a county in Georgia, USA.

The DeKalb County officials issued a statement which read: “DeKalb County is mourning the tragic loss of Firefighter Preston Fant, a 21-year veteran of DeKalb County Fire Rescue, who died in the line of duty on Monday while battling a commercial structure fire.

The statement also read: “During the incident, Firefighter Fant became trapped while attempting to rescue a fellow firefighter. He was removed from the structure and transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

“DeKalb County Fire Chief Darnell Fullum described Firefighter Fant as an extraordinary public servant, admired by his colleagues and beloved in the community. Chief Fullum emphasized that Fant was a highly respected and elite firefighter who brought specialized training in swift water rescue, high-rise operations, and trench rescues.

“He was stationed at Fire Station 24 in Stone Mountain and consistently demonstrated courage, skill, and dedication throughout his more than two decades of service. Chief Fullum reflected on Fant’s character, noting that he was not only an exceptional firefighter but also a family man whose kindness and humility touched everyone who knew him.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up which reads: “Support for the Family of Preston Fant

“On September 8, 2025, our community lost a true hero. Preston Fant, a beloved husband, father, and firefighter with DeKalb County Fire Rescue for 21 years, passed away while courageously responding to a fire.

“Preston dedicated his life to protecting others, serving with honor, bravery, and compassion every single day. Off duty, he was a devoted family man who loved deeply and gave selflessly. His passing leaves an immeasurable hole in the lives of his wife, Leigh, and their five children who adored him.

“During this heartbreaking time, we want to surround the Fant family with love and support. This fund has been created to help ease the financial burden of funeral expenses and to give his family space to grieve without added worry.”

“Any contribution, no matter the size, is both a blessing and a way to honor the life of a man who spent over two decades serving his community. Please also keep Leigh and the Fant family in your prayers.

“Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support.