Piotr Szczerek has taken to Instagram to issue an apology for his actions at the US Open.

A video went viral of a man allegedly swiping the cap of tennis star Kamil Majchrzak that he intended to give to a child, known as Brock, at the US Open. Internet sleuths were able to track down the identity of the man, Piotr Szcerek, who has taken to his company Drogbruk’s Instagram to issue an apology.

The statement (which has been translated) reads: “Due to the situation that occurred during Kamil Majchrzak's match at the US Open, I would like to unequivocally apologize to the injured boy, his family, all the fans, and the player himself.

“I made a grave mistake. In the midst of emotion, amidst the crowd's celebration after my victory, I was convinced that the tennis player was passing the cap to me – for my sons, who had previously asked for autographs. This mistaken belief caused me to instinctively reach out.

“Today I know that I did something that looked like I deliberately took a souvenir from a child. It wasn't my intention, but that doesn't change the fact that I hurt the boy and disappointed the fans.

“The cap was given to the boy, and an apology is due to the family. I hope that I have at least partially repaired the harm.

“I also want to make it clear: neither I, my wife, nor my sons commented on this situation on social media or on any website. We did not use the services of any law firm in this regard. All alleged statements appearing online are not ours.

“For years, my wife and I have been involved in helping children and young athletes, but this situation has shown me that one moment of inattention can undo years of work and support. This is a painful but necessary lesson in humility for me.

“Therefore, I will be even more actively involved in initiatives supporting children and young people and in actions against violence and hate. I believe that only through actions can I rebuild lost trust.

“I apologize again to everyone I have disappointed. Please understand – out of concern for my family, I have decided to disable comments on this post.”

Drogbruk is a Polish paving company that was started by Piotr Szczerek and his wife in 1999. Newsweek reported that The footage sparked a huge online backlash against Szczerek and his firm. It is the latest in a long line of candid viral moments that have enveloped a company executive, the most recent example being Astronomer CEO Andy Byron's Coldplay ‘kiss cam’ moment.”