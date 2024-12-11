Former Fox host Kimberly Guilfoyle has been nominated by US President-elect Donald Trump to be US ambassador to Greece.

One-time lawyer and former Fox host Kimberly Guilfoyle may be better known for being the partner of Donald Trump Jr, but she has also been a fierce supporter of Donald Trump. The US President-elect Donald Trump called Kimberly Guilfoyle both a “close friend and ally.”

When Donald Trump announced Kimberly Guilfoyle’s appointment as US ambassador to Greece, he said: "Her extensive experience and leadership in law, media, and politics along with her sharp intellect make her supremely qualified to represent the United States, and safeguard its interests abroad.”

"Kimberly is perfectly suited to foster strong bilateral relations with Greece, advancing our interests on issues ranging from defence cooperation to trade and economic innovation.

Before becoming romantically involved with Donald Trump Jr, Kimberly Guilfoyle was married to Gavin Newsom, the governor of California and a member of the Democratic Party.

Donald Trump Jr. high fives Kimberly Guilfoyle before speaking at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel And Convention Center on March 03, 2023 in National Harbor, Maryland. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr reportedly first started dating in 2018 and got engaged in 2020. Donald Trump was previously married to former model Vanessa Trump, who is the father of his five children, Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer and Chloe.

Are Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr still engaged?

According to the Daily Mail, the couple “are done.” The Daily Mail reported that “According to one source familiar with the family: 'There is no more Kimberly and Don – at least not romantically. Their engagement hasn't officially been called off yet. They were waiting until after the inauguration to announce.”

The Daily Mail also reported that “As a consolation prize, President-elect Trump made Guilfoyle the ambassador to Greece.”

Who is Bettina Anderson?

According to reports, Bettina Anderson, who has been referred to as a ‘Palm Beach socialite,’ could be the new lady in Donald Trump Jr’s life. A source told Page Six that “Bettina and Don have been together for a few months, and are super cute and happy together. It’s just a natural fit — everyone is happy for them!”