The FBI press conference on the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk will be beginning shortly.

The Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Kash Patel, is going to hold a press conference shortly. It comes after US President Donald Trump shared a flurry of key updates on the investigation into the killing of Charlie Kirk.

The suspect in the killing of Charlie Kirk is "28 or 29" according to Trump, who is still spoke to Fox News. Previously, authorities had said the person of interest was "of college age".

Trump told Fox "someone very close" to the suspect turned him in. He then gives more details. Trump says that person went to "the father", who went to a US Marshal - "who was fantastic by the way".

Trump added that the "person" - presumably the person who recognised the suspect - was a "person of faith, a minister". "The father convinced the son," Trump says.

Trump says he may need to be corrected, but he's talking "based on what I'm hearing". Asked to clarify, Trump says the father, "namely his father", got involved, and said "we've got to go in. They drove into the police headquarters, and he's there now."

Trump says he did not want to watch the video of the shooting, adding that he did not want to remember Kirk that way. The president says he heard the video was "horrific".